New Water Year Starts With Great Carryover Storage

October also means the official start of a new water year. And Department of Water Resources Public Information Officer, Maggie Macias says it begins with significantly more in storage, compared to a year ago, thanks to the fifth-best Sierra snowpack on record…

Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, is currently at 102-percent of average, compared to just 62-percent a year ago. It’s 126-percent of average at Shasta Lake, compared to 88-percent last year. Macias says colder storms are always key…

Macias declined to make any predictions for this coming winter.