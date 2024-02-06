New Wildfire Risk Assessment For Grass Valley

As Grass Valley voters get ready to consider an increase in the sales tax to help with wildfire protection and prevention, the City Council heard a new assessment on the level of risk and hazards. It came from consultant Scott Dudek. He said his company looked at around four-thousand acres inside the city limits, plus another six-thousand within a mile and a half of town and an additional 24-thousand in a mile and a half buffer area. And alarming numbers emerged…

click to listen to Scott Dudek

The report said throughout this extensive region vegetation conducive to ignition and wildfire spread poses substantial risks to human life, safety, and property. Also, that 77-percent of developed areas within the assessment zone face High, Very High, and Extreme relative risk. Dudek also stated that the area has had only eight fires of 10 acres or more, between 1916 and 2021. But five of them have been since 2015, including the McCourtney and Bennett fires. And he also mentioned that 831 wildfire ignitions were recorded from 1992 to 2023. Mayor Jan Arbuckle said the information could be useful for the many people dealing with insurance angst…

click to listen to Mayor Arbuckle

The city’s three-eighths-of-a-percent sales tax hike is on the March Primary ballot.