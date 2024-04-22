New World Festival Site Announced

The new site for this year’s World Fest has been revealed. Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, says it’ll be on the picturesque Richards Ranch in Oregon House, which is in the upper elevations of the Yuba County foothills on 65-hundred acres…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

The World Fest had been held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in recent years, in July. But Manuel says there is also a new and cooler time of year with the new site, which will be the weekend of October 11th through the 13th. And she says they’ve joined with One Foot Productions to reimagine the event. There’ll be four stages…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel also notes that the agreement is for two years and then the site will be evaluated before it’s determined whether to stay there. And even though World Fest is still six months away, tickets are already available on the website, along with information regarding camping and RV sites.