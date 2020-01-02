New Year Gas Prices Up For Fourth Straight Year

Gas prices continue to drop both locally and nationally, but in Grass Valley, this is the fourth straight year that prices have begun the year higher than they were the year before. The ARCO A-M-P-M on Nevada City Highway, which is among the least expensive stations in town, had regular at three dollars, 22-point nine cents a gallon yesterday morning. That’s 13 cents higher than New Year’s Day 2019, and 93 cents a gallon more than January 1, 2017, when it was two dollars and 30 cents a gallon. It was 2-40 a gallon to open 2016.

–gf