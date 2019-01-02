New Year’s Crash Kills Nevada City Man

A 20-year-old Nevada City man is the only reported traffic fatality in Nevada County during the holiday season. CHP Officer James Cornwall says the man was part of a caravan of vehicles driving westbound on a stretch of Highway 20, between Harmony Ridge and Nevada City, appproaching Celio Road, early New Year’s morning…

click to listen to Officer Cornwall

Cornwall says a passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Wren Smallwood of Penn Valley, had minor injuries. But he says, unlike Smallwood, the driver was was not wearing a seat belt…

click to listen to Officer Cornwall

The name of the man is not available yet. The group had been spending New Year’s Eve in the Bowman Lake/Grouse Ridge trail area but were delayed in coming back when one of the vehicles in the man’s group had become stuck. It took several hours to extricate the vehicle before they could leave.