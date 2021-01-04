< Back to All News

New Year’s Resolutions Looking Positive for 2021

Posted: Jan. 4, 2021 5:21 AM PST

The New Year couldn’t get here fast enough for most people in Nevada County; and almost everyone is hoping 2021 brings new promise. Over the weekend people were out and about between the rain and shared some of their resolutions. Some were more reflective while others more specific.

Listen to Residents

Some were simple and practical.

Listen to Residents

And when it came to looking forward to 2021, most people were trying to focus on the positive.

Listen to Residents

Regardless of the resolutions, everyone said they were looking forward to COVID-19 moving behind us.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha