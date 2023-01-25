New Youth Center Fundraising Campaign Underway

A half-million dollar Capital campaign has begun fo the new NEO Youth Center. The Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth, Jennifer Singer provided an update on “KNCO: Insight”. She says it’s needed to complete construction near their offices on Litton Hill in Grass Valley. It’ll also provide a stable source of funding for rent, utilities, and maintenance. She also mentions that holding open house tours of the 37-hundred square-foot building should be more effective than formal fundraising events…

Singer says the goal is to open the center in time for the next school year, where kids can have fun and be themselves…

The center will have expanded after-school programs and life-skills classes, along with occasional weekend activities. Also, art workshops, live music, and open-mic nights on a stage. It also includes a game area and cafe.