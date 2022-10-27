New Youth Job Corps Program Launches

A new Youth Job Corps program for Nevada County has been officially launched. A presentation was made to the Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. Earlier this year, it was reported that the county had received a one-point-seven-million-dollar two-year grant from California Volunteers, an initiative from the Governor’s Office. Department of Social Services Director, Rachel Pena, told the Board it’s a partnership with Connecting Point and Bright Futures for Youth. It’s for ages 16 to 30 and mostly for low-income young people, including those trying to transition out of foster care and the justice system. The program provides paid internships for local non-profits or government agencies that address food insecurity, climate action, and COVID recovery…

Supervisor Heidi Hall said it’s an exciting program, but wondered if administrators faced an impossible task…

Bright Futures for Youth funded 15 interns for their Youth Summer camp earlier this year and officials say it proved successful at helping participants connect with meaningful career opportunities. Connecting Point will provide career counseling and job training to interns and place them in paid internships.