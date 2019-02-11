< Back to All News

Newcastle Couple Arrested For N-C Apt Break-In

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:33 PM PST

A Newcastle couple was arrested in Nevada City over the past weekend, after a fight, involving another couple they were with, led to them to breaking into an apartment, according to police. Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis says he believes the two couples had been drinking at downtown bars, Saturday night, before 34-year-old Andrew Duarte got into a fight with his male co-worker, outside the apartment, injuring the co-worker. Ellis says the co-worker and his wife reported it. And, not long after that, his department also got a call from a woman reporting an attempted break-in at the apartment, which is on South Pine Street…

Ellis says Duarte was arrested on felony charges of second-degree burglary, vandalism, and battery with serious bodily injury to the co-worker…

Duarte’s 38-year-old wife, Rebecca, was also arrested on one misdemeanor charge involving public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The co-worker had to be transported to the neurological unit of a Sacramento hospital.

