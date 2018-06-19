Newell Claims Victory After Latest Vote Count

The third vote update has been released by the Nevada County Elections Office from the June 5th primary. And in the closest race, incumbent Evans Phelps has gained just two votes on challenger Erin Minett for one of two open seats on the Nevada City Council. There was a tie after the previous update last Thursday. A recount is expected to be requested. Incumbent Duane Strawser appears to have the other seat locked up, leading Phelps by 56 votes. In the District Attorney’s race, incumbent Cliff Newell widened his lead over former deputy district attorney Glenn Jennings by 56 votes, to 452 votes, and is now claiming victory in what he called a contentious campaign…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

This will be Newell’s fourth term. He says he doesn’t anticipate any major changes…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

The Sheriff’s race was also considered too close to call on election night. And Lieutenant Bill Smether’s lead over former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster narrowed by 69 votes, to 353 votes. Captain Shannan Moon is still the top votegetter, which sets up a likely runoff between her and Smethers in November. About a-thousand votes had not been counted after the previous update. No official word yet on how many uncounted ballots are left, if any. But Newell says around 950 votes have been counted.