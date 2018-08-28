< Back to All News

Newell Okay With Bail Elimination

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 5:34 PM PDT

Cash bail is being eliminated from the court system in California. Governor Brown has signed the legislation, that goes into effect in October of next year. The bill replaces bail with so-called “risk assessments”, with non-monetary conditions of release. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says he’s okay with the change, but it will also establish a new layer of bureaucracy for the courts. Counties will have to create agencies, usually involving the probation department, for evaluating whether someone arrested is considered to be a low, medium, or high risk release before they’re court appearance. He says prosecutors can also file for what’s called “preventive detention”, blocking release, pending a trial…

But Newell says Nevada County already does not establish bail for many defendants…

Supporters of abolishing bail say too many defendants remain stuck in custody because they can’t afford to pay sometimes exorbitant bail amounts, creating unequal justice based on wealth.

