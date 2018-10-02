Newell Okay With Marijuana Convictions Bill Signed

A new California law may make it even easier to clear old marijuana convictions, with recreational pot now legal, under Proposition 64. Governor Brown has signed a bill that requires the State Department of Justice to review its database and identify convictions that are eligible. But in Nevada County, District Attorney Cliff Newell says they’re among many counties, usually smaller ones, that have already been proactive in researching cases, through the Public Defender’s office…

Newell says the Department of Justice will be more useful in looking at much older cases and he’s not sure how many will be found for this area…

Newell estimates that hundreds of convictions in Nevada County have either been removed or reduced from felonies to misdemeanors. Governor Brown says outdated convictions shouldn’t be a barrier to employment and housing. Prop 64 has had a long and expensive procedure to petition the courts for past cases.