Newell Opposes Crime Bills On Governor Desk

District Attorney’s throughout the region, including Nevada County, are urging Governor Brown to veto a couple of bills that would result in major changes in the prosecution of serious criminal cases. One measure would no longer allow 14 and 15-year-old’s to be tried as adults for murder or other major felony crimes. County D-A Cliff Newell says he objects to taking away the flexibility of prosecutors to seek harsher penalties in the most heinous cases…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Proposition 57, passed by voters in 2016, now requires judges, and not prosecutors, to determine whether minors charged with certain crimes are tried in juvenile or adult court. Those convicted in juvenile court can’t be incarcerated past age 25. The other measure would only allow charging the actual killer with murder, and not accomplices. Newell says accomplices often agree to plea to reduced charges, usually in exchange for testifying against the killer…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Prosecutors also say Governor Brown lacks the constitutional authority to sign the bills into law. And if he does, a court challenge is likely.