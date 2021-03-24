Newell Retiring In July

Nevada County will have a new district attorney in 2022. But Cliff Newell has also announced that he’s retiring before then, in July…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell started working for the county in 1999, as a probation officer, and was elected as District Attorney in 2006. And in that time he says he’s seen some seismic changes, including some he’s concerned about. But he says one change he’s been on board with is collaborating with various justice system departments toward more rehabilitation and less incarceration…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell is also proud of his efforts in modernizing the office to “paperless” electronic files and administrative systems, resulting in higher efficiency…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell plans to stay in Nevada City with his wife Katy. And as an outdoor enthusiast, there will be much skiing, cycling, and diving in the future, while looking forward to more global travelling. He says he’s especially looking forward to sailing a boat down to Mexico and up to the San Juan Islands, which he describes as a lifelong dream. The Board of Supervisors will appoint an interim replacement. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh plans to apply.