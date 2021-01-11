Newsom Budget Plan Addresses Wildfires

Following the most destructive wildfire season in California’s recorded history, the Governor’s Forest Management Task Force has issued a comprehensive action plan. It aligns with Governor Newsom’s one-billion dollar investment in his state budget proposal, released on Friday. One of the main focus points is building an even larger network of fuel breaks around vulnerable communities, expanding home hardening, defensible space, and preparedness planning. The Ponderosa West project, between the Waste Management Transfer Station and Rough and Ready Highway began in 2019, a fast-tracked project recommended by Cal Fire and approved by Newsom. Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says progress on the 13-hundred acres has depended on cooperation from landowners…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Meanwhile, Eldridge says work also continues during the winter months, especially with the below-average precipitation, including more opportunities for property owners to do pile burning…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge also points out that maintenance is critical to keeping the Project effective, so it doesn’t grow out again. And the hope is to actually extend the area covered.