< Back to All News

Newsom Budget Plan Addresses Wildfires

Posted: Jan. 11, 2021 12:49 AM PST

Following the most destructive wildfire season in California’s recorded history, the Governor’s Forest Management Task Force has issued a comprehensive action plan. It aligns with Governor Newsom’s one-billion dollar investment in his state budget proposal, released on Friday. One of the main focus points is building an even larger network of fuel breaks around vulnerable communities, expanding home hardening, defensible space, and preparedness planning. The Ponderosa West project, between the Waste Management Transfer Station and Rough and Ready Highway began in 2019, a fast-tracked project recommended by Cal Fire and approved by Newsom. Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says progress on the 13-hundred acres has depended on cooperation from landowners…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Meanwhile, Eldridge says work also continues during the winter months, especially with the below-average precipitation, including more opportunities for property owners to do pile burning…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge also points out that maintenance is critical to keeping the Project effective, so it doesn’t grow out again. And the hope is to actually extend the area covered.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha