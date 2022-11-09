< Back to All News

Newsom Withholds Homeless Funding For NevCo

Posted: Nov. 9, 2022 12:23 AM PST

Governor Newsom isn’t happy, overall, with plans submitted by counties this summer on how they’ll reduce homelessness. So he’s withholding one-billion dollars. That includes 2-million dollars in funding that would be split between Nevada County and the Continuum of Care. Newsom says it’s mainly due to what he says is a lack of aggression and urgency by counties. That also includes ineffective linking of strategies to measurable progress. County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’ve prioritized the problem since 2017, with an action plan already in place then…

Gruver says the county was able to utilize one-time funding to increase the number of sheltered homeless people by 73-percent, from 2019 to 2022, or to 284. But he says homelessness has gone up by 112 people. He says if that rate continues, it will take a 123-percent increase in sheltering, in order to achieve a six-percent reduction in unsheltered homelessness…

Newsom says the plans he’s seen this year would only reduce homeless, statewide, by around two-percent over the next four years. He’s planning on meeting with local leaders around the state, including from Nevada County, on the 18th.

