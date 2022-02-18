< Back to All News

Next Phase Of COVID Is Not Endemic

Posted: Feb. 17, 2022 5:16 PM PST

As California emerges from the omicron surge, Governor Newsom has unveiled the next phase of the pandemic response. And the focus is on more flexibility, away from strict protocols and mandates. But Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says there hasn’t been enough progress to call it an endemic because infection rates are still too high…

Cooke agrees with comments from California Health and Human Services Secretary, Mark Ghaly. He says it’s become clear that over the last two years it’s no longer practical or helpful to apply strict frameworks to COVID, because variants can differ so widely…

Ghaly says the state won’t release thresholds for disease transmission that triggers specific restrictions, but rather will be guided by how the virus changes. And Cooke says that will factor into removing mask mandates for unvaccinated people, as well as at schools. Meanwhile, the State Senate will discuss ending the state of emergency next month.

