Next Property Tax Installment Due Today

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

With the income tax filing deadline just five days away, there’s also another due date for taxpayers in Nevada County today. That’s the second installment of property tax payments. And Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon says there are usually around four-thousand residents who miss deadlines, out of around 60-thousand people…

Vernon says every year Nevada County has about five-million dollars worth of payments go delinquent. So these reminders are helpful…

Vernon says e-checks can be made until 11:59 tonight, with a service charge comparable to the cost of a stamp. Either option is cheaper than the 10-percent late fee, coupled with a 10-dollar processing charge that’ll be added to your bill if a payment is not properly postmarked or received on the 10th.

