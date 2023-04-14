Next Steps for Dignity Heath Urgent Care

Yesterday we shared the good news of the Yubadocs medical team joining Dignity Health Medical Foundation. Hospital top executive, Dr. Scott Neeley expanded a bit more during a regular weekly news segment on KNCO.

Neeley says that the Dignity Health Foundation leadership was instrumental in making the transition occur, once it was announced that Yubadocs would not be reopening at the Fowler Center.

Two physicians will be transitioning immediately to the new facility on 280 Sierra College Drive. Dr. Marya Hicks and Trevor Nichols will be starting to see patients in the new location next week. Neeley also shares the Sierra College facility may only be a temporary location with additional space in the community also being available soon.

Dr. Neeley says the details of a new location are still forthcoming as logistics are still in the works.