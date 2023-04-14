< Back to All News

Next Steps for Dignity Heath Urgent Care

Posted: Apr. 14, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Yesterday we shared the good news of the Yubadocs medical team joining Dignity Health Medical Foundation. Hospital top executive, Dr. Scott Neeley expanded a bit more during a regular weekly news segment on KNCO.

 

Neeley says that the Dignity Health Foundation leadership was instrumental in making the transition occur, once it was announced that Yubadocs would not be reopening at the Fowler Center.

 

Two physicians will be transitioning immediately to the new facility on 280 Sierra College Drive. Dr. Marya Hicks and Trevor Nichols will be starting to see patients in the new location next week. Neeley also shares the Sierra College facility may only be a temporary location with additional space in the community also being available soon.

 

Dr. Neeley says the details of a new location are still forthcoming as logistics are still in the works.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha