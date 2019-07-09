< Back to All News

Next Steps for Higgins Marketplace

Posted: Jul. 9, 2019 3:53 PM PDT

A commercial development in the South County is moving ahead and so are some related construction projects. Higgins Marketplace was discussed by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Public Works Director, Trisha Tillotson, says the first item is the Subdivision Improvement Agreement.

Supervisors also reviewed the infrastructure reimbursement agreement that commits developers to paying sewer fees in advance of construction. An agreement with Caltrans was also reviewed.

The Higgins Marketplace project will contain four new buildings. The anchor store will be Holiday Market. The Board approved the action items.

