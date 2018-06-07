Next Vote Update Monday

If you’re wondering about the next June elections vote update for Nevada County, Registrar of Voters Sandy Sjoberg says it’ll be by noon on Monday. She says 28-thousand-483 ballots were cast out of over 67-thousand ballots sent to voters for the mail-in system of which the county is a pilot county for June and November. But she says if the Clerk-Recorder’s Office didn’t receive your ballot by the day before Election Day, it wasn’t counted on Election Night. She says there are 15-thousand-59 ballots still to process and she wasn’t sure how many will be tallied by Monday…

More updates will follow, but Sjoberg isn’t sure how many. She says even though ballots were sent out a month ahead of time, many people stay undecided until close to the elections…

Sjoberg also says only 18-hundred-73 people opted for the traditional method of casting ballots, using one of the five voter centers, including at the elections office. As for previous comments that vote tallies would go faster on election night, with a vote-by-mail-only system and just five places to collect votes, Sjoberg says the main difference would be in verifying the “official” results much earlier in the required 30-day timeframe. About 80-percent of Nevada County voters were already casting ballots by mail in the 2016 elections.