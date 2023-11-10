NID Acquires PGE Water Infrastructure

The Nevada Irrigation District has announced that it’s finally acquired the vital infrastructure they say brings its water from the mountains to customers in the lower elevations. After a nearly decade-long process, Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says they’ve agreed to the transfer of PG and E’s Deer Creek hydroelectric development. That includes that portion of the South Yuba Canal, Chalk Bluff Canal, the Deer Creek Powerhouse, and all associated canals and facilities. And all for the price of just one dollar…

But Jones says it’s not really that cheap. NID will now be responsible for all operations and maintenance costs, which will be from 250-thousand to one-million dollars a year. Meanwhile, the powerhouse produces only around 750-thousand dollars annually…

NID had an agreement with PG and E to use the canal as its main conveyance, delivering water to the foothills as irrigation for farms and fields and, once treated, for drinking water to local communities.