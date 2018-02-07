< Back to All News

NID Already Conserving With Low Snowpack

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 12:24 AM PST

As this warm, dry spell continues, the snowpack is also lagging for the Nevada Irrigation District. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says although seasonal precipitation is still at 96-percent of normal, the snowpack, from their first survey of the season, is holding only 33-percent of average water content. He says they’re already in conservation mode…

The state lifted conservation mandates in 2015 but did not declare the drought emergency to be officially over until the spring of last year, with strict regulations ready to be implemented again, if this winter ends up being another dry one…

Close says the overall storage for NID’s 10 reservoirs is still at 141-percent of average and 86-percent of capacity. NID is scheduled to conduct two more surveys, in March and April. It says results are used to predict water availability locally and statewide.

