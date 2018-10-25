NID And Centennial Opponents Continue To Squabble

Opponents of the Centennial Dam proposal and the NID Board of Directors clashed directly again, at the Board’s latest meeting on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the Board did not second a motion to vote on a SYRCL resolution to stop studies and spending on the project, until the Raw Water Master Plan Update is completed in a few years. They also had to cut off public comment because they had to vacate the Veterans Hall two and a half hours after the meeting began. The Board did pass a resolution to cap annual spending at two-millon dollars. But SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says the experience did not provide any reassurance about compromise…

NID Board Director Scott Miller defended the resolution as a legitimate spending cut. But he was also not happy about how things went that night…

Board members also stated, again, that stopping work would jeopardize their water rights granted by the state that requires continued due dilligence in the Centennial process. But the president of the Foothills Water Network, Traci Sheehan, accused the Board of passing a 2014 resolution for the water rights without it being discussed at an open meeting.