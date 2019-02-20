NID and PCWA Look Into Owning Drum-Spaulding

PG and E’s bankruptcy filing might also impact what’s considered a vital water conveyance system for the Nevada Irrigation District. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says there’s the possibility that the utility could sell the Drum-Spaulding Project to a third party. He says that could have unfavorable impacts on the water supply for communities in Nevada, Placer, and Yuba Counties…

click to listen to Greg Jones

So NID and the Placer County Water Agency are teaming up to study the long-term feasibility of jointly taking over ownership and/or operation of Drum-Spaulding…

click to listen to Greg Jones

Each agency has contributed 50-thousand dollars for the study which, Jones says, should be completed in about six months. There’s no word from PG and E on whether they’ll actually transfer the project, which was developed in the 1800’s. It supplies the needs of more than 250-thousand residential, agricultural, and industry customers.