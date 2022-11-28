NID Annual Water Flushing Pgm Underway

Today (November 28th) is the start of the annual flushing program to clean the Nevada Irrigation District’s water distribution system. NID Water Superintendent, Nate Wasley, says during the process crews will tap fire hydrants, allowing water to flow through main lines at a higher velocity. That’ll wash away residue that may have collected through the year…

Water will be dechorinated and flushed from the hydrants up to 400 gallons a minute. Wasley says it’s done during the cold weather months, when customer demand is way down…

Wasley says flushing does not usually affect water service. But customers may experience momentary pressure changes. They may also have some turbid or discolored water, which can be cleared quickly, by opening a faucet and letting the water run. The work will continue through March, starting in Cascade Shores and ending in North Auburn.