NID Approves Forest Thinning Project Scotts Flat

At their meeting Wednesday morning, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors approved a $200,000 project designed to improve fire protection on the north shore of Scotts Flat Reservoir, near two campgrounds. Assistant NID General Manager Greg Jones says the project will significantly reduce hazardous trees. He says Cal Fire has ranked Scotts Flat as a “Very High Fire Severity Zone”…

Jones says there will also be benefits for the watershed and supplies…

NID staff says the the fire danger not only threatens forest health but the district’s existing water storage facility, power lines, roads, and other evacuation corridors. It also threatens community infrastructure and impacts sedimentation rates and water quality. Jone says NID will also sell its salvageable timber to a local sawmill, to help offset the cost of removal. Work is scheduled to begin on January 22nd and be completed by May, weather permitting. Jones says there’s less fire risk by doing the work during winter and it’s also less disruptive for campers and recreationists.