NID April Snowpack Third-Highest On Record

The snow survey was also recently completed in the Nevada Irrigation District. And Water Resources Superintendent Thor Larsen says it’s at 198-percent of average. He says only the years 1983 and 1952 produced higher numbers, with 1952 being the record year. And he indicates it might even be too much of a good thing…

The surveys are used to predict water availability…

Meanwhile, NID reservoir storage is also well above average, at 108-percent. That’s also 88-percent capacity. March precipitation was 20 inches, which is 189-percent of average for the month. And Larsen says, like the state, a May survey will also be conducted, and perhaps even one in June.