NID Awarded Large Fire Fuels Reduction Grant

Another one-point-eight-million dollars is funding fire fuels reduction and forest health, while also helping protect water supplies, for the Nevada Irrigation District. One-point-two-million has been awarded by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. NID will also contribute another half-million dollars. NID Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says it’ll cover 400 acres near Jackson Meadows Reservoir. It’s part of the Upper Yuba Headwaters Forest Restoration Project….

Mastication is a process of grinding, shredding, and crushing wood to a pulp. King is pleased to see more funding being prioritized for prevention and not just suppression…

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy notes that Jackson Meadows Reservoir and the 47-thousand acre Upper Middle Fork of the Yuba Watershed is a critical source for a large portion of the water for Nevada County. It says downsizing the fuel loading, through reducing trees per acre from two-thousand to two-hundred, will help retain more water. King says it’s hoped progress of the project will be at least 100 acres per year.