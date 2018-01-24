NID Beginning School Drinking Water Tests

Some long overdue testing for lead in drinking water supplies at schools in Nevada County begins later this month. The Nevada Irrigation District’s Treated Water Superintendent, Fred Waymire, says it’s required by a new state law…

Waymire says the testing, which will be done at NID’s expense, covers all public schools in the county that were built before 2010…

Waymire says each test costs only 12 to 15 dollars. If a school’s lead level exceeds 15 parts per billion, then NID must take a sample of water entering the school, to help determine the possible source. Waymire says lead in drinking water comes from materials used in water service lines and home plumbing. The testing is expected to be completed in July of next year.