< Back to All News

NID Board Approves Drought Declaration

Posted: Apr. 28, 2021 5:24 PM PDT

For the first time in four years, Nevada County is under some sort of drought declaration. The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved implementation of Stage One of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan. At this time, that means voluntary reductions of customers of ten-percent. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the supply, as of April first, actually supported a normal start for the irrigation season…

click to listen to Chip Close

The district’s forecasted April to July runoff for the Yuba River basin has been adjusted down from 68-percent to 51-percent of average. Meanwhile, PG and E has indicated that over 22-thousand acre-feet of water may be available. But Close says the district’s budget does not contain funds for such a purchase. So the Board has directed staff to find the money…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close also says he expects Governor Newsom to declare a statewide drought emergency, which would re-impose mandatory conservation for utility districts.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha