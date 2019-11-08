< Back to All News

NID Board Approves PGE Power Negotiations

Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 5:56 PM PST

About a week after hosting a Town Hall meeting on the feasibility of local control of electricity distribution, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved starting negotiations with PG and E to purchase its assets and operations. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says although the utility has stated its assets are not for sale, the district believes the notice of intent allows them to be part of the bankruptcy proceedings…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

The action comes after public outcry over the series of shutoffs, including at the Town Hall, although NID says it’s been looking into local distribution for over a year. Scherzinger says that still won’t guarantee there’ll be no more shutoffs. But he says advanced technology they have will help narrow shutoff areas, if it becomes necessary because of the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

NID is also working with the Local Agency Formation Commission on district reorganization and reaching out to local governments, inquiring about their interest in the governance, administration, and risk sharing through a joint powers agreement.

