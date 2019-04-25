NID Board Approves Scaled Back Rate Hikes

Although a protest vote fell far short of killing proposed water rate hikes in the Nevada Irrigation District on Wednesday, the Board of Directors, after hearing a stream of negative comments, is significantly scaling back the plan. Instead of increasing rates 89-percent for most treated water customers over the next five years, the Board has approved just-under-18-percent increases over three years. Assistant NID General Manager Greg Jones told the packed chambers that the original proposal would have increased coverage of the district’s cost of services, from 58 to 68-percent…

But among the critics were former Grass Valley City Council candidate Bob Branstrom, who told the board that he thought the original rate structure was also much more favorable to the minority of raw water customers…

And former NID Board member Nancy Webber, who was on the Water Rates Committee before retiring at the end of last year, said representation of treated water customers on the committee only ended up being two members…

Only four-thousand-694 protests were submitted out of over 26-thousand customers. It would have taken over 50-percent of all customers to defeat the plan. The district will make across-the-board budget cuts, conduct a new Cost of Service study, and impose the rate hikes in July instead of May.