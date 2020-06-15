NID Board Candidate Says Budget Reserve Too Low

When NID Board director Nick Wilcox announced at a meeting that he wasn’t seeking re-election to his Division Five seat in November, about three months ago, two possible replacements emerged at the time. One was John Norton, who worked for the State Water Resources Control Board for 28 years. He says the budget is not sustainable and could take the district deeply into the red. He says the rainy day reserve for emergencies has been spent down too far…

Norton says upgrading district infrastructure should be a top priority. During his announcement, Wilcox mentioned what he felt were severe tactics of Centennial Dam critics. But Norton says there hasn’t been full disclosure about the project…

Meanwhile, Wilcox says he’s endorsing Rich Johansen as his replacement.