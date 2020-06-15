< Back to All News

NID Board Candidate Says Budget Reserve Too Low

Posted: Jun. 15, 2020 1:40 PM PDT

When NID Board director Nick Wilcox announced at a meeting that he wasn’t seeking re-election to his Division Five seat in November, about three months ago, two possible replacements emerged at the time. One was John Norton, who worked for the State Water Resources Control Board for 28 years. He says the budget is not sustainable and could take the district deeply into the red. He says the rainy day reserve for emergencies has been spent down too far…

click to listen to John Norton

Norton says upgrading district infrastructure should be a top priority. During his announcement, Wilcox mentioned what he felt were severe tactics of Centennial Dam critics. But Norton says there hasn’t been full disclosure about the project…

click to listen to John Norton

Meanwhile, Wilcox says he’s endorsing Rich Johansen as his replacement.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha