NID Board Candidates Discuss Future Of Water

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:20 AM PDT

The first local candidates forum of the November election season was put on by Nevada County Democrats, last night, in the auditorium of Peace Lulthern Church in Grass Valley. The focus was on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. Laura Peters is challenging incumbent William Morebeck for the Division Four seat, which covers Placer County. When asked what she felt were the greatest needs of the district, she mentioned more board credibility…

Morebeck says a shrinking snowpack is his greatest concern…

The future of the local water supply was also at the top of the list for the two candidates running for the Division Two seat being vacated by John Drew, including Bruce Herring…

Meanwhile, Herring’s challenger, Chris Bierwagen, says he’s concerned about the government sending district water down the river…

Ricki Heck also appeared at the forum, but did not participate. She’s been automatically elected to the Division One seat being vacated by Nancy Webber, since she had no challenger, and will not even appear on the November ballot.

