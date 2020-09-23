< Back to All News

NID Board Candidates Don’t Often Agree

Posted: Sep. 23, 2020 12:19 AM PDT

Four candidates vying for two open seats on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors in November demonstrated some divergent viewpoints at a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Tuesday evening. That included the long-debated Centennial Dam proposal. In Division Five, Rich Johansen says it’s a viable project for increasing storage…

But John Norton says specifics, especially financial data, have been inadequate and calls the project a budget buster…

The seat is being vacated by Nick Wilcox. Meanwhile, for the Division Three seat, 20-year incumbent Scott Miller says he’s determined to see Centennial through its completion…

Miller’s opponent, Karen Hull, has stated that district expenses have been growing faster than revenue for many years, with negligible reserves available..

But all four candidates seemed to agree that it’s not feasible for NID to work out an arrangement with PG and E to take over electricity distribution, mainly due to the prohibitive costs of liability insurance. The idea was discussed last year, with the hope of reducing or eliminating the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

