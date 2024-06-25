NID Board Director Seeking Re-Election

Rich Johansen says he loved the fun and excitement of his first term as the Division Five member of the NID Board of Directors. So he says he’s seeking re-election for another four years in November…

Johansen says the Board has three alternatives on the table for improving water storage. That still includes Centennial Dam, which he indicates is not realistic. The other two involve raising Rollins reservoir by 10-thousand or 50-thousand acre feet, which he says makes a lot more sense but also doesn’t see that happening in the near future. But Johansen is more excited about an initiative he’s been championing for about a decade. That’s a goal of eventually building ponds on every ranch and farm. He says that could render what he terms the “fiasco” with PG and E inability to finish repairs of the Spaulding One Powerhouse in a timely manner much less stressful…

Johansen replaced longtime Board member Nick Wilcox in 2020, who did not run for an additional term. Division Five’s coverage area includes Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Lake Wildwood. The candidate filing period for the November elections doesn’t begin until July 15th and there are no announced challengers for the seat so far.