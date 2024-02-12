NID Board President Decries Instream Proposal

The president of the Nevada Irrigation District’s Board of Directors says the district is facing potential state regulations that would have dire impacts on the water supply. Rich Johansen recently released an opinion article. He says the State Water Resources Control Board is working to update a plan to improve Bay-Delta water quality and save imperiled fish populations. But he says increasing unimpaired flows from the Yuba and Bear rivers to 55-percent, from about zero, is too drastic of an approach…

Johansen says unimpaired flows are defined as instream flows that would occur in rivers and tributaries, if all runoff from the watershed remains in a river without storage or diversion facilities, such as dams. He says the proposal would be devastating for recreation facilities and generating clean hydroelectric power. He says NID has joined other water purveyors and state agencies around California in calling on the Water Board to, instead, embrace what’s called the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program…

Johansen says the State Water Board is expected to make a decision sometime this year. But he also notes that he doesn’t know anyone who thinks the proposal will actually be enacted in our lifetime.