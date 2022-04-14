NID Board Repeals COVID Emergency Declaration

NID’s COVID emergency declaration has been in place since the start of the pandemic over two years ago. And now the Board of Directors has finally repealed it. But that also means financial impacts for some customers. Board member Chris Bierwagen says the suspension of delinquent fees has also been lifted…

To date, the District has waived over 173-thousand dollars in late payment penalties. But NID also participated in a state program which paid approximately 178-thousand dollars in delinquent customer balances. Staff estimates an additional 600-thousand dollars of revenue in delinquency payments throughout the year, plus another 150-thousand dollars through future property tax collections. Meanwhile, Bierwagen says cancelling the COVID emergency also means the resumption of more traditional indoor operations at NID’s headquarters…

There are no more mask mandates and cases continue to drop.