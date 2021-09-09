NID Buying Water Canals From PGE

Major drinking water and electricity sources for customers in the Nevada Irrigation District will soon also be purchased by the district from PG and E. That includes a large portion of the South Yuba Canal. So NID Interim Engineering Manager, Doug Roderick, says it’s important to also evaluate the condition of the facility, in order to develop a capital improvement plan for future maintenance and repair. The assessment, from a consulting firm, was presented to the Board of Directors, at their meeting on Wednesday. And, as you might expect, Roderick says there are areas of concern, given the canal’s age…

Roderick says there’s no cost estimate yet for repairs and upgrades…

NID is also buying the entire Chalk Bluff Canal and the Deer Creek Powerhouse from PG and E. The Deer Creek facilities began operating in 1908. The canals cover 19 miles and deliver water from Lake Spaulding, in eastern Nevada County, to Deer Creek Forebay, east of Nevada City.