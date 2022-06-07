NID Campfire Ban Now In Effect

People who use NID recreational facilities in the summer expect it. And now the campfire ban is in effect for the Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, Long Ravine, and Peninsula Campgrounds. NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says that’s about two weeks earlier than normal…

Under the ban, any open fires fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited. Reyes says although most campers are careful it only takes one moment of minimal carelessness to create a major problem…

Reyes says the decision also stems from regular consultation with CAL FIRE. But she says propane-fueled portable cooking stoves are still okay to use at this time, which is what’s usually allowed this time of year.