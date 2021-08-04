NID Canal Goes Dry After Being Vandalized

NID officials hope it’s an isolated incident. But one of their canals was recently vandalized. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says their distribution operator found the Tarr Canal dry, Sunday morning, with nearly a-million gallons having spilled into Wolf Creek…

But Close says nearby customers lost water service all day. He says it’s likely simply a malicious incident, since water theft was not really possible from it. But he says the drought is likely a factor in other complaints from customers…

Close says there was no possible flooding in the creek. He says Tarr canal is not one of the district’s largest, with a flow of only around 12 cubic feet per-second, compared to 100 on a number of other canals.