NID Canals Are Filling Again For Irrigation Season

Posted: Apr. 15, 2022 12:39 AM PDT

The end of tax season is the beginning of NID’s irrigation season. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says flows are returning to canals Friday, to support local farmers and other customers. But he says the district also wants users to be ready for possible greater fluctuations than normal…

click to listen to Chip Close

Otherwise, Close says there are still plenty of water worries, although reservoirs are already at peak levels…

click to listen to Chip Close

NID maintains 500 miles of canals. And the raw water irrigates about 32-thousand acres in Nevada as well as Placer counties. The water is used for diverse agricultural endeavors, ranging from irrigating pastures to growing crops, as well as family gardens. 61-percent of the acreage is pasture land. Many customers have 10 acres or less of irrigated land.

