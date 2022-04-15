NID Canals Are Filling Again For Irrigation Season

The end of tax season is the beginning of NID’s irrigation season. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says flows are returning to canals Friday, to support local farmers and other customers. But he says the district also wants users to be ready for possible greater fluctuations than normal…

Otherwise, Close says there are still plenty of water worries, although reservoirs are already at peak levels…

NID maintains 500 miles of canals. And the raw water irrigates about 32-thousand acres in Nevada as well as Placer counties. The water is used for diverse agricultural endeavors, ranging from irrigating pastures to growing crops, as well as family gardens. 61-percent of the acreage is pasture land. Many customers have 10 acres or less of irrigated land.