NID Cancels Meetings And Closes Facilities

Posted: Mar. 20, 2020 2:36 PM PDT

The Nevada Irrigation District has added itself to the list of government entities suspending regular meetings that are attended to the public, with the state’s shelter-in-place mandate. But Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says the Board of Directors and Board committees won’t even be holding virtual meetings or streaming live at least until early May…

NID’s main business office, on West Main Street, is also closed, but payment drop boxes are provided. Also closed are all recreational facilities and campgrounds at Rollins and Scotts Flat lakes. But Jones says hiking on district properties and trails is still okay, which is still encouraged by the governor’s office…

Boat launches are also closed for the forseeable future. The Easter Egg Hunt at Orchards Springs campground, scheduled for April 11th, has also been cancelled. And all campgrounds have ben closed at all of California’s state parks.

