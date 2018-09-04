NID Candidates Forum Tonight

With the November elections now about two months away, the first local candidates forum of the season is happening this evening. Nevada County Democrats are featuring it as their monthly First Tuesday Education Forum. And it features candidates running for three open seats on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. The vice-chair of the Democratic Central Committee, Nancy Eubanks, says NID goes relatively unnoticed, even though its decisions have a profound impact on residents…

In a news release, Nevada County Democrats call this election, quote, “an opportunity to elect three qualified individuals who will be more transparent, innovative, and collaborative with local organizations and the public”. Eubanks says the Centennial Dam project has brought more attention to Board meetings this year and is likely driving greater candidate interest…

Nevada County Democrats are critical of the project in the news release. That includes a concern that water captured from the dam will potentially go to the Lincoln area and south of there, and not to county residents. Candidates who have committed to attend the forum include Chris Bierwagen and Bruce Herring, who are running for the Division Two seat being vacated by John Drew. Laura Peters is scheduled to be there for the Division Four seat, along with incumbent William Morebeck. And Ricki Heck says she’ll also attend, although she’s the only candidate for Division One, replacing Nancy Webber. The forum is from 6 to 8 this evening at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.