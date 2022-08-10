NID Plans Fire Danger Reduction Canal Projects

The Nevada Irrigation District’s vast, but aging, canal system can also be a critical link to reducing wildfire threats. On a recent installment of KNCO’s “On the Town”, one of the NID Board members, Chris Bierwagen, said they’re collaborating with the Alta Sierra Properties Association for some strategic projects…

Association member Don Bessie says the benefits go beyond fire protection…

Alta Sierra was recently remapped into Bierwagen’s division, as part of redistricting. Last year, NID announced that was purchasing canals from PG and E, in order to develop a capital improvement program. That includes a large portion of the South Yuba Canal. Also, the entire Chalk Bluff Canal and the Deer Creek Powerhouse. Many of the canals have been operating for more than a century. The canals cover 19 miles and deliver water from Lake Spaulding, in eastern Nevada County, to Deer Creek Forebay, east of Nevada City.