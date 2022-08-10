< Back to All News

NID Plans Fire Danger Reduction Canal Projects

Posted: Aug. 10, 2022 12:40 PM PDT

The Nevada Irrigation District’s vast, but aging, canal system can also be a critical link to reducing wildfire threats. On a recent installment of KNCO’s “On the Town”, one of the NID Board members, Chris Bierwagen, said they’re collaborating with the Alta Sierra Properties Association for some strategic projects…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

Association member Don Bessie says the benefits go beyond fire protection…

click to listen to Don Bessie

Alta Sierra was recently remapped into Bierwagen’s division, as part of redistricting. Last year, NID announced that was purchasing canals from PG and E, in order to develop a capital improvement program. That includes a large portion of the South Yuba Canal. Also, the entire Chalk Bluff Canal and the Deer Creek Powerhouse. Many of the canals have been operating for more than a century. The canals cover 19 miles and deliver water from Lake Spaulding, in eastern Nevada County, to Deer Creek Forebay, east of Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha