NID Combie Reservoir Project Gets Award

Another award for a Nevada Irrigation District project. General Manager Rem Scherzinger says their Combie Reservoir Sediment and Mercury Removal Project has been selected as the 2018 Small Project of the Year, by the Sacramento section of the American Society of Civil Engineers…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

NID says the aim of the pilot project is to remove sediment, while introducing an innovative mercury recovery process. Officials say the efforts will protect public health and benefit aquatic habitat in the Bear River watershed, while restoring water storage capacity. About 40-thousand cubic yards was removed last fall. The next phase gets underway this month and continues through August. When complete, NID says this project can be applied at other impacted reservoirs throughout the Sierra Nevada.