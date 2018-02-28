< Back to All News

NID Concerned About Water Crackdown Proposal

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 12:18 PM PST

With the water supply outlook still uncertain, despite recent storms, and a stormy outlook, NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger told the Board of Directors Wednesday morning that there’s a concern about a stricter state regulation on wasteful practices that’s under consideration…

That’s among seven wasteful practices where violators could face up to a 500-dollar fine. NID Counsel Dustin Cooper also says water entities would have little or no legal ability to challenge violations..

The State Water Resources Control Board postponed the issue, at its meeting last week, and has not set a date yet for when they will consider it.

