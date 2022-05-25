NID Conservation Mandate Returning

In response to Governor Newsom’s recent executive order, the Nevada Irrigation District is returning to a conservation mandate for its customers. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says they had gone back down to the minimal Stage One, in February, with improved storage, which called for a voluntary 10-percent reduction. With Stage Two, which had been in effect from July of last year to this past February, the mandate is also going up from 15 to 20-percent. He says the best way to save, as always, is reducing outdoor watering, which will again be restricted to three days a week…
Close also notes that overall reservoir storage in the district is still at 109-percent of average and the snow content, as of the beginning of May, had improved from 55 to 66-percent of normal. And he says water usage in April was 27-percent lower, compared to the previous year’s dry April…
The stricter conservation mandate will take effect no later than June 10th.
