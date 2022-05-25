< Back to All News

NID Conservation Mandate Returning

Posted: May. 25, 2022 12:45 AM PDT

In response to Governor Newsom’s recent executive order, the Nevada Irrigation District is returning to a conservation mandate for its customers. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says they had gone back down to the minimal Stage One, in February, with improved storage, which called for a voluntary 10-percent reduction. With Stage Two, which had been in effect from July of last year to this past February, the mandate is also going up from 15 to 20-percent. He says the best way to save, as always, is reducing outdoor watering, which will again be restricted to three days a week…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close also notes that overall reservoir storage in the district is still at 109-percent of average and the snow content, as of the beginning of May, had improved from 55 to 66-percent of normal. And he says water usage in April was 27-percent lower, compared to the previous year’s dry April…

click to listen to Chip Close

The stricter conservation mandate will take effect no later than June 10th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha