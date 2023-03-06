< Back to All News

NID Crews Busy Keeping Canals Free Of Storm Debris

Posted: Mar. 6, 2023 12:22 PM PST

NID crews continue working in the ice and snow to make sure their infrastructure delivers water to customers. Director of Maintenance, Steve Prosser, says they’ve been braving extreme conditions at times to ensure canal water isn’t obstructed by the recent major amounts of snowfall and trees…

Crews have also been busy plowing, in order to gain access to such areas as Scotts Flat Dam and Banner Lava Cap Road for inspections. Prosser says the work has helped keep treated water flowing through taps…..

Prosser says this also ensures that hydropower facilities keep functioning. NID provides water for irrigation to fields and farms in Placer as well as Nevada Counties.

